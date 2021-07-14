No guarantee it will produce a viable pregnancy

Ms Malavika Menon seems to favour a rethink of current policies on non-medical reasons for egg freezing (Dilemma of social egg freezing for women in Singapore, July 11).

Those in favour of social egg freezing seem to think that women should no longer be punished with childlessness for not finding a partner, and should not feel pressured into a relationship because of their declining fertility.

It is natural for women in their 20s to worry that their biological clock might run out of time.

Presenting egg freezing as an insurance against future infertility is the strategy many egg-bank companies use to sell egg freezing to women.

Freezing your eggs could buy you time and give you more choices for the future, but such aggressive marketing may be misleading.

The American Society for Reproductive Medicine estimates that even for younger women below the age of 38, the live birth rate is between 2 per cent and 12 per cent.

If a woman who froze her eggs in her early 20s waited until her late 30s to use them, there is no guarantee that those eggs would produce a viable pregnancy.

Egg banks are offering fertile women a solution for potential infertility that they may not even face.

Heng Cho Choon