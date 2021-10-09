No explanation for why noise barrier can't be put up

There is upgrading work being done at the premises of the old Mayflower Primary School which involves a lot of piling, drilling and hacking. The site is directly opposite and about 100m away from Block 649, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5.

As a resident of Block 649, I have asked a few times for a noise barrier to be built, but the National Environment Agency (NEA) replied four times that it is not mandatory for noise barriers to be erected at construction sites. But it did not explain why a barrier is not needed.

Because of the pandemic, many residents are working from home and suffering because of the noise.

I happened to drive by Lentor Avenue and saw another construction site which has a noise barrier. The nearest homes are in a condominium opposite the site, about 1km away.

I am puzzled by the fact that this construction site has a noise barrier but not the one opposite my home.

Kang Kim Seng