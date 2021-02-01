No evidence of local cases transmitted on public transport

We thank Mr Teo Kok Seah for his suggestion (Deploy safe distancing ambassadors on buses and trains, Jan 27).

Keeping the public transport network safe during the pandemic is extremely important. Hence, public transport operators have stepped up cleaning, especially at high-contact areas; all commuters are required to wear a mask and adhere to safe management measures; the operators have also deployed staff on the ground to remind commuters.

To date, there is no evidence to suggest that local cases of transmission occurred on public transport. A key reason is good ventilation, due to the design of the air-conditioning system and the motion of the train. Practically 100 per cent of the air in our train cabins is changed at least once every six minutes.

A 2020 study by the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star) on droplets dispersal on trains concluded that the safe management measures, particularly mask wearing, are effective in keeping transmission risks very low.

We seek everyone's cooperation to continue adhering to all prevailing safe management measures. Employers are encouraged to implement flexible workplace hours and stagger start and end times for their employees to spread out peak hour traffic.

Yeo Teck Guan

Senior Group Director

Public Transport

Land Transport Authority