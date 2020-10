Forum contributor Tan Chor Pheng made an excellent point on the MediShield Life issue (Offer 'no claims' refund for MediShield Life, Oct 14).

Implementing it would incentivise people to take careful charge of their health. They would also be mindful of making claims as it would have an impact on refunds.

It would work much like the "no claim" bonus for motor insurance.

Soh Fong Yee