New Covid-19 test holds promise

A new fast and easy paper-strip test for Covid 19 from India, known as Feluda, sounds like one of the most innovative inventions to combat the pandemic due to its reliability, affordability and ability to provide results in a shorter time (Indian scientists develop new paper-strip test for Covid-19, Oct 15).

If the test lives up to the claims of its makers, and is made available here, the test would complement Singapore's decision to open its borders for leisure and official purposes, allowing the tourism industry and hospitality sector to climb back to their pre-pandemic status.

By adopting this technology, nationwide testing could be carried out, and businesses will have the assurance and confidence to operate at a close to pre-pandemic capacity.

Ye Ziyi, 13,

International school student

