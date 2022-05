I am a member of my school's netball co-curricular activity, for which the competition season recently ended.

It is noticeable how much easier it is to find basketball courts than it is to find netball courts. My neighbourhood has more than three basketball courts.

Perhaps netball hoops could be set up in more public areas to allow players to train and hone their shooting skills. One good place to start could be Active SG stadiums.

Janessa Khoo Yun, 15

Secondary 3 student