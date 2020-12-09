Forum: Neighbours tried, but family refused help

I agree with Dr William Wan's views (Am I my neighbour's keeper? The tragedy of those who die alone, Dec 7). But we also need to examine how the authorities and civil organisations act on feedback regarding such cases.

Let me share my experience involving an elderly neighbour and his disabled adult son.

A few years ago, I noticed that junk was piling up outside this family's front yard. Their plants and trees were overgrown, and their neighbour was complaining about these. One neighbour said she had called the National Environment Agency, which sent officers who were denied entry.

Once, some young people from a welfare organisation came and helped clean out the front yard. But the junk piled up again.

The family did not have electricity or water. A neighbour who was friendly with the elderly man would sometimes go into their house and ask him to do something about his situation. But the old man was stubborn and resisted change.

The elderly man is probably in his 80s while his son was in his 40s or 50s. Both used walking aids to move around, with the son being much weaker.

After talking to the neighbours and observing the conditions, I called the Ministry of Social and Family Development's hotline. I was referred to Ang Mo Kio Family Service Centre (FSC) and spoke to an officer. His initial response was "oh, that is a private estate" - as if people in private estates do not face issues.

After more discussion, he said the FSC would look into it and would keep me posted.

After a few days, he came down with another officer. They tried to talk to the elderly man, but he was not very cooperative.

The officer called me to tell me that they could not do anything because the elderly man refused help.

We talked about the dangers the family faced. He said that the FSC would continue to monitor the case. After a few months, I contacted the officer again. He told me the same thing.

Early this year, the police came to the house and removed the son's body. The elderly man was also taken away for several months and he returned only recently. Several people have since been seen going to the house to help him. The junk in his house was also cleared.

What was sad was that sincere efforts were made by neighbours to seek help from the authorities and welfare agencies. And it took a death for concrete action to be taken.

Loh Boon Seah