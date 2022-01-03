Only one operational lift during festive season

Oasis Terraces in Punggol has become increasingly inaccessible for the elderly, wheelchair users and other users of mobility devices.

Only one of the building's lifts is currently operational, with the others undergoing servicing for several weeks now.

With only one lift to serve five floors, visitors have to wait or choose not to use the lift since it is full most of the time.

This was the situation at the end of the year, when crowds were bigger.

Last week, visitors were hit by a double whammy when the escalators on the first floor also underwent servicing.

This meant that those who could not get on the lift had to take the stairs.

Again, imagine what the situation was like for the elderly and others with mobility issues.

This seems to be a result of poor planning by the building's management, and I hope the issues will be looked into and resolved soon.

Mohamed Kassim