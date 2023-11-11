Need to raise awareness hoarding is a mental health disorder

I refer to the report, “Woman’s death in Bukit Batok ruled unfortunate misadventure; fire spread to items she hoarded” (Nov 8).

It is time to raise public awareness of hoarding as a mental health disorder in which a person feels a strong urge to accumulate a large number of items, whether they have monetary value or not, and is significantly distressed when attempts are made to get rid of the items.

A hoarding disorder does not just affect older people in our society, as news reports seem to suggest. It may appear as early as during adolescence and gradually worsen with age, causing significant issues such as problems in relationships and social and work activities. It often leads to family strain and conflicts, isolation, grief and loneliness, impairing a person’s daily life.

While we may understand that people with a hoarding disorder may have some hoarding-related beliefs and reasons of their own, these people do need help. Despite the many programmes in place, some are not benefiting from the system and are not getting the help they need.

Sherman Goh Keng Hwee

