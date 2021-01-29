Need to have such notes not worth the infection risk

I cannot help but wonder why some people insist on having new notes for Chinese New Year hongbao (Some seniors sat on floor to rest while queueing at pop-up ATM, Jan 27).

As a senior myself, I understand the traditional significance of having almost everything new, including clothes and dollar notes, during this festive period.

But why queue for hours under unfavourable conditions at ATMs and banks for new notes that have the same value as old ones?

Alas, some people still attach greater importance to having new notes, to the extent of risking Covid-19 infection while queueing close to many people over a long period of time.

Family members would do well to restrain their elderly folk from trying to get new notes in this manner, as older people are more vulnerable to the virus.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng