Need to ensure data use remains transparent as Web 3 looms

It is clear the epoch of the fourth industrial revolution is impending, particularly with data having evolved into the most valuable currency of the modern age.

In the Internet age, the term "walled gardens" morphed into common jargon, with large social media juggernauts such as Google and Facebook amassing large quantities of data. With an armoury of more than two billion pieces of first-party data, such entities have generated over US$200 billion (S$281 billion) of advertising revenue.

What Dr Natalie Pang and Mr Goh Eng Han highlighted in their article, citing the documentary The Social Dilemma, is true: "If you are not paying for the product, then you are the product" (Web 3, new version of Internet, promises greater data privacy, July 5).

But there are drawbacks.

The current version of the Internet, Web 2.0, with its emphasis on collaboration and sharing, has facilitated this collection of data, engendering a Gordian knot for policymakers.

This is particularly resonant in competition law, with large social media giants having gained an upper hand over smaller competitors due to the economies of scale acquired from data analytics.

Singapore has not been spared, and regulators are keeping a close eye on these developments.

While short-term legislation might be one solution, the next evolution of the Internet, Web 3, might provide a rope out of this rabbit hole. Being built on blockchain technology, it largely has transparency undergirding its substratum.

The drawbacks of Web 3 that Dr Pang and Mr Goh raised are pertinent - higher transaction costs, security, and ownership issues are certainly knots which must be unravelled as the world grapples with this new technology.

Nevertheless, a key difference between Web 2.0 and Web 3 centres on the nature of Web 3 as an open source, composable, and interoperable software. Due to the open-source nature of Web 3, such giants will find it a mug's game to trap users within their product offerings and exclude competitors from reaching into their ecosystem. This is because data will be much more portable in this new era of the Internet.

Given this impending development, regulators may find it helpful to track the development of Web 3 while crafting future antitrust policies, to ensure data use remains healthy and transparent as Singapore surges towards becoming the Silicon Valley of Asia of the future.

Marcus Ho Kan Jie