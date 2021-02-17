Need to attach more significance to memorial event

Monday marked the 79th anniversary of the fall of Singapore during World War II. Singapore, then a British colony, surrendered to the Japanese on Feb 15, 1942.

That darkest moment in Singapore's modern history coincided with the first day of Chinese New Year. The local Chinese populace woke up that morning to witness the start of an ensuing nightmare that lasted three years and eight months.

As usual, every year since 1967, delegates from the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry and others congregate at the War Memorial Park in Beach Road overlooking the Padang and City Hall.

The purpose of this dignified and sombre event is to pay respects to all civilian victims killed then and to keep alive the memories of the war.

I've observed that, in recent years, not much significance has been attached to this historical event, which is rather low profile, with not many locals paying attention to it.

Among the younger generation, many are not aware that the event exists, let alone realise its significance. Hence, it is imperative to reinforce the teaching of history in schools.

Having a sound understanding of history is paramount to nation building. It plays a pivotal role in fostering camaraderie and instilling patriotism and cohesion among fellow Singaporeans.

Singaporean males would see the relevance of national service when they can relate to the tribulations and suffering our forebears experienced during the war. Only then can they desire to defend our country against any invading forces.

I suggest we pay more attention to this event and encourage all children in school to observe a minute of silence on this day every year in memory of World War II and those who died.

While we are immersed in the current festive atmosphere, we need to also remember what it was like during that first day of Chinese New Year 79 years ago.

Teo Kok Seah