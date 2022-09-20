Various efforts to tackle idling vehicle engine and smoking violations

The National Environment Agency (NEA) takes enforcement action against idling engine offences under the Environmental Protection and Management (Vehicular Emissions) Regulations and all feedback provided by members of the public is taken seriously (Drivers of vans and lorries parked near HDB blocks disregard law on idling vehicles, Sept 14).

We regularly monitor areas where motorists have a higher tendency to idle their vehicle engines for reasons other than traffic conditions.

Enforcement actions will be taken against errant motorists who flout the idling engine regulations. Signage has also been installed at these areas to remind motorists to switch off their vehicle engines when stationary.

NEA works closely with other government agencies and premises owners to tackle the idling engine issue at areas under their charge, such as by using their by-laws.

To engender greater awareness of idling engine regulations and to promote compliance, NEA collaborates with authorised vehicle inspection centres and vehicle fleet operators by distributing educational pamphlets to remind drivers not to leave their engines idling and to inform them of the penalties.

Last year, enforcement actions were taken against 3,500 errant motorists for idling engine offences.

To enhance enforcement against idling engine offences, NEA is constantly exploring technologies including remote surveillance sensors capable of detecting violations with accuracy.

On the issue of smoking, the act is currently prohibited at more than 49,000 premises, both indoor and outdoor.

In 2021, NEA issued more than 13,000 tickets for smoking in prohibited places.

Close to 40 per cent of enforcement actions were taken for smoking in prohibited areas in HDB estates at common corridors, staircases, void decks and lift lobbies.

Members of the public can provide feedback on idling engines and smoking in prohibited places via the online feedback form at www.nea.gov.sg, the myENV (www.nea.gov.sg/myenv) or OneService (www.oneservice.gov.sg) mobile application, or the NEA hotline on 1800 CALL NEA (1800-225 -5632).

Tan Li Yen

Group Director (Clean Environment Group)

National Environment Agency