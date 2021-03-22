NEA regularly reviews and improves channels

We thank Mr Suresh Menon for his letter (Submitting feedback: Sorry, no selfie of me being chased by dogs, March 11).

Mr Menon mentioned that when submitting feedback to the National Environment Agency (NEA), he had been asked to provide a signed Statement of Witness. This is a necessary step to facilitate investigations and enforcement, as feedback providers need to be prepared to be called upon subsequently as an eye witness to an offence.

As an enforcement agency, NEA has to ensure that enforcement action is taken only on the basis of genuine photographic/video evidence and/or credible eyewitness account.

The feedback provider may be required to testify in court as a witness, should the alleged offender deny committing the offence.

In addition, Mr Menon indicated that the online feedback form on NEA's website required either an image or video no larger than 3MB.

We would like to clarify that our website allows feedback providers to submit an entry without any attachments, as the field is not mandatory.

The website is able to accept five attachments, with each file being no larger than 3MB.

Members of the public who experience difficulties with the online feedback form can contact us on our 6225-5632 hotline for support.

We have linked up with the National Parks Board (NParks), which oversees community animal issues, about Mr Menon's feedback on the stray dogs at Lorong Halus, and it will follow up on the case.

Should NEA receive reports on community animal issues, we will help to route them to NParks.

NEA is committed to providing a better experience for feedback providers and regularly reviews our feedback channels to improve our feedback system.

Ang Ping Hua

Quality Service Manager

National Environment Agency