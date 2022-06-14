Make it easier for S'poreans to get tickets

With the return of the much-missed full-scale National Day Parade (NDP) after a two-year hiatus, Singaporeans are excited and looking forward to celebrating the nation's 57th birthday in August.

Hundreds of thousands of Singaporeans must be hoping to secure tickets to attend one of the three NDP shows at the Marina Bay floating platform (NDP 2022 ticket applications open on Monday noon; attendees must be fully vaccinated, June 5).

Since the venue can safely accommodate only 25,000 to 26,000 people a show, a majority of those balloting for tickets will be disappointed.

Given this pent-up demand for tickets, I urge the NDP organising committee to consider a higher allocation of tickets for Singaporeans.

Any preferential allocation would be consistent with some other laws and regulations. These include permanent residents paying higher school and university fees and higher hospital charges than Singaporeans.

Ang Ah Lay