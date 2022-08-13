Show English translations of song lyrics

I appreciate the excellent effort put in by Singaporeans at our National Day Parade (NDP) and celebrations.

It was a memorable final NDP at the Marina Bay floating platform.

I suggest that English translations be included for songs in Mandarin, Malay and Tamil. This way, more Singaporeans on site and at home may better appreciate the songs and the meaning.

During NDP this year, a new Tamil song, Nam Singapore (Our Singapore), was included, and I wished I could have understood the song and its lyrics when it was being performed.

The provision of translations could make society more inclusive, to go with the provision of sign language interpretation which was available.

Edmund Lim Wee Kiat