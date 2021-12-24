Nature of open-source software a boon, not a bane

I refer to the article, "Log4j hack exposes problems with open-source software" (Dec 21).

All software, open-source or otherwise, is vulnerable to breakage and errors. Some are the result of flawed design, others are due to poor coding practices, deployment processes, maintenance or upkeep. Often, it is a combination of all of them.

Log4j's code is open and accessible to all, and is being fixed far sooner and quicker than what we would have seen with most proprietary software, by its original authors along with an army of open-source developers from around the world.

The power of open collaboration and problem solving is the hallmark of open-source work.

Proprietary software is dependent on the vendor for fixes and updates. I have seen many proprietary vendors fail to provide a timely response to issues despite having paid developers on their payroll.

Open-source software developers do what they do with a mixture of passion and collaboration. It is not necessarily about being paid to do the job. It is about doing the best job one can, whether paid or otherwise.

Everything we use today has plenty of open-source software components, underscoring how being open unlocks the world's potential.

Harish Pillay

