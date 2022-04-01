Have NS Day to enhance concept of Total Defence

It was a nice gesture by the Government to acknowledge the sacrifices and effort of national servicemen in contributing to the defence of the country ($100 in credits for all national servicemen to mark 55 years of NS, March 27).

Unfortunately, monetary reward loses its impact and meaning over time.

The ongoing war in Ukraine has demonstrated how a population's sense of loyalty, pride and resilience can help to withstand an overwhelming attack.

Singapore's Total Defence includes psychological defence which, among other things, aims to strengthen our sense of loyalty, pride and emotional resilience. There appears to be a lack of activities to build up psychological defence in recent years.

I suggest that an NS Day be gazetted and declared a public holiday to enhance the concept of Total Defence.

It could also be a day to remember our servicemen who died during training, and thank them for their service to the country.

Lim Chong Leong