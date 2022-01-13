Good experience seeing enlistees off

My twin sons enlisted recently on two different days at two different locations. Initially, I was not sure if we would be able to have a proper goodbye at the drop-off points due to the safe management measures in place.

However, the whole experience on both days really impressed me. The events were well organised and, most importantly, the military personnel there were friendly and helpful.

Although they were busy, they helped my boys' grandparents to locate us so we could take family photos together.

I thank the military for considering the feelings of the enlistees' family as we support our boys in this exciting new journey.

We are very assured that they are in good hands.

Quek Lay Choo