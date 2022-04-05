A public holiday would properly recognise sacrifices made

Mr Lim Chong Leong's suggestion to create a public holiday that celebrates national service is something that should have happened a long time ago (Have NS Day to enhance concept of Total Defence, April 1).

I speak as someone who was part of the first batch of full-time national servicemen officers commissioned in 1969.

It is time now to show tangible and due recognition to everyone who served NS in the past while they are still around.

Having a public holiday to celebrate NS would certainly bring back fond memories for all who served full-time. Token payments, such as the $100 worth of digital credits that servicemen received to mark the 55th anniversary of NS this year, cannot make up for the great personal sacrifice that they made ($100 in credits for all national servicemen to mark 55 years of NS, March 27).

On a public holiday celebrating NS, national servicemen and their families could rejoice in the knowledge that they are doing the country a great service.

The ongoing war in Ukraine has shown us how relevant and important NS is. After all, who else can Singapore count on during a national crisis in which the country is intimidated or attacked by another?

Tan Teck Huat