Let citizens show their patriotism

The proposal to allow citizens to use the national flag more freely is a wise move (Legislative changes proposed to free up use of national flag, June 16).

It makes no sense to fly the flag for a couple of months and keep it in a closet for the rest of the year.

When I travel, I always admire people who fly their national flag at their homes.

Why not let Singaporeans show their patriotism and express their pride in and appreciation for their nation?

After all, T-shirts bearing the national flag can be worn by people throughout the year.

It is time to review this archaic law.

Ong Soon Leong