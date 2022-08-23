Good speech from PM, now for 4G leaders to deliver

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong delivered one of his best National Day Rally speeches on Sunday.

It addressed the fears and concerns of Singaporeans with regard to economic uncertainties, inflation, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war and tumultuous geopolitics.

He spelt out clearly what Singaporeans can look forward to in the coming years to tackle all these issues.

My concern is for the 4G leadership under Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. They should rekindle and emphasise the can-do spirit and never-say-die attitude of the Pioneer and Merdeka generations.

The civil service and government agencies must not degenerate into complacency and non-action. They should also be proactive about exploring possibilities.

If we can overcome all these, then Singapore can move forward to face the uncertain future with renewed vigour and hope.

Thank you PM Lee and your team for seeing Singapore through these difficult uncertain times. Majulah Singapura.

Yeow Hwee Ming