Great if spectators around Marina Bay could join in singing the anthem

I recently got close to a National Day Parade rehearsal, standing in the crowds near Marina Bay Financial Centre. It was lovely to see and hear the jets roar past and enjoy the fireworks.

However, it was a pity that none of us around Marina Bay could hear the singing of the National Anthem when the time came for it to be sung.

It would have been nice if the entire stretch around Marina Bay, including Marina Bay Sands, One Fullerton and the Marina Bay Financial Centre, was wired up and connected with the speakers from the parade happening at The Float.

Imagine the thousands along the entire Marina Bay stretch saying the pledge and singing the National Anthem together.

Patrick Wong Fook Seng

