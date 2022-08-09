Together, we can overcome difficulties

Let us not allow the dark clouds looming on the horizon to affect the celebratory mood on our country's 57th birthday.

With the easing of restrictions, many of us are now able to resume the activities we enjoyed prior to Covid-19. We persevered and showed resilience as one united people to overcome the pandemic's many difficulties and challenges.

Let us not rest on our laurels, as the world has become a more dangerous place.

China and the United States are still at odds. The Russia-Ukraine war has contributed to food shortages in many countries. Conflicts in the Middle East remain unresolved. The people of Sri Lanka are struggling with food and fuel shortages. Myanmar is under the rule of a military junta.

At home, we wait to welcome the 4G leaders who will build on the the work of our founding fathers and the leaders who came after in guiding Singapore forward.

The path ahead may be rocky, so let us look out for one another. Be kind to your neighbours, care for the environment, show empathy and be gracious to all.

Happy Birthday Singapore, and let us all journey together to welcome many more wonderful birthdays in the coming years.

Bennie Cheok