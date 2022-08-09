S'pore has shown resilience in challenging times

As Singapore celebrates its 57th birthday today, we must be grateful to our founding fathers and the Pioneer Generation.

Without their contributions and sacrifices, Singapore would not be where it is today.

The good governance and political stability of the ruling People's Action Party have given Singaporeans many opportunities over the years.

The Government has been providing households and businesses with timely financial support to mitigate the impact caused by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and rising inflation.

The pandemic has brought out strong political leadership and the resilience of the people in overcoming challenging times.

This is our unique Singapore spirit that we should be proud of.

I have confidence that Singapore will be able to ride through the storms ahead and stand together as one united people. Majulah Singapura!

Alan Chin