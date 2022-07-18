National Day

Patriotism is not confined to just one day

Updated
Published
2 min ago

Just as I feel we don't need a Mother's Day and Father's Day to show our love to our parents with lunch or dinner that day - we should show our love every day - we don't need to display our loyalty to Singapore only on National Day.

If Singaporeans young and old do not hesitate to fight when called upon to defend Singapore, that would be better than any National Day euphoria that is gone after the day's celebrations are over and returns only after a year.

Patriotism starts from within. National Day must be in our hearts and minds throughout our life, and not just on Aug 9.

Tee Kok Hai

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 18, 2022, with the headline Patriotism is not confined to just one day. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top