Patriotism is not confined to just one day

Just as I feel we don't need a Mother's Day and Father's Day to show our love to our parents with lunch or dinner that day - we should show our love every day - we don't need to display our loyalty to Singapore only on National Day.

If Singaporeans young and old do not hesitate to fight when called upon to defend Singapore, that would be better than any National Day euphoria that is gone after the day's celebrations are over and returns only after a year.

Patriotism starts from within. National Day must be in our hearts and minds throughout our life, and not just on Aug 9.

Tee Kok Hai