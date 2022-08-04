Many reasons to love S'pore

I just put up the Singapore flag on my balcony. Here's why I've been doing this for 21 years, even though I am from Germany.

I loved being in Singapore in the 2000s. That's when I met my friends here, started my company and began to teach.

I loved being in Singapore in the 2010s. That's when I travelled in the region, explored other countries to work in, only to return here.

I loved being in Singapore during the height of the pandemic. Travel was limited but I felt safe and taken care of - with vaccinations and an early, measured reopening.

I love being in Singapore today. The challenges that the world is facing - disrupted supply chains, high energy prices, inflation - are also here, but in a much milder form, due to sane and far-sighted policies.

So that is why I hang the Singapore flag on my balcony. Majulah Singapura!

Jorg Dietzel