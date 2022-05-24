Don't force one's idea of success on others

Swimmer Joseph Schooling's recent comments calling for a national dialogue on expectations of athletes serving national service intrigue me (Joseph Schooling calls for 'national dialogue' on expectations of national athletes serving NS, May 19).

I fully respect and honour the willpower and tenacity of Singaporean male athletes who serve NS in the midst of rigorous training. Having a national dialogue would serve as a timely reminder to the public of what these athletes go through on a daily basis.

Still, this might not exactly solve the underlying problem - one I think has to do with members of the public's tendency to pin their ideas of success on others.

Even before he enlisted, Schooling had already received flak for what was perceived as "unsatisfactory" - relative to his Olympic medal-winning form in 2016 - performance in multiple events.

It is not wrong to have high expectations of those who represent Singapore on the world stage. But this becomes toxic when people start degrading and lambasting them when they don't meet the standards of what the public considers success.

For some athletes, success is simply to be better than they were before. If that wins them a spot on the podium, the public should celebrate with them. If that isn't enough to win a medal, the public should still cheer them on and encourage them to keep pushing and bettering themselves.

Perhaps the nation's support and encouragement are just what the athletes need to motivate them to do better on the global stage.

Go, Team Singapore.

Asher Tan Yong Kiat