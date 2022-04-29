National Anthem

Show translations of lyrics on TV

Updated
Published
4 min ago

I am an elderly Singapore citizen who has sung the National Anthem for many years without really understanding the words.

I think this is the case with many Singaporeans. If one were to ask people on the street to translate the entire anthem into a language other than Malay, I suspect few would be able to do so.

I suggest that every time the anthem is broadcast on TV, the English, Chinese and Tamil translations of each line should be shown below the Malay lyrics.

This way, citizens and visitors to Singapore can understand the aspirations and spirit behind the words.

Frederick Tan Huay Teong

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 29, 2022, with the headline Show translations of lyrics on TV.

