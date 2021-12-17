Bacteria discovery

Naming species after Singapore not prudent

  • Published
    34 min ago

It was with much consternation that I learnt about the naming of the S. singaporensis bacteria (New bacteria species named after S'pore upon local discovery, Dec 15).

Having a bacteria species named after our country, especially one that may cause fatal infections, is not something to celebrate.

Take, for example, how from the beginning of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the World Health Organisation has been fastidious in ensuring that generic non-geographical names are given to the coronavirus and its variants, so as to prevent stigmatisation of any specific region or country.

Our local scientists should be lauded for the work they have done in discovering this new bacteria species.

Naming it after our country, however, may not be prudent.

Tan Hao Yang

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 17, 2021, with the headline 'Naming species after Singapore not prudent'. Subscribe
Topics: 