Mutual consensus key to opening up for international business

Foreign business chambers here voiced their concerns about the rise in anti-foreigner sentiment in Singapore to Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing in a dialogue (Chan says S'pore will stay open, as business leaders worry about anti-foreigner sentiment; Oct 3).

Recently, there has been much discussion and focus on boosting and protecting the Singaporean core in the local workforce. Have we been overdoing it?

It would be useful to get the perspective of these foreign business chambers and companies, so that we can make improvements where needed.

Singapore Business Federation chief executive Ho Meng Kit urged the foreign chambers to publicise their efforts of their members "to develop the Singapore core".

Their help and engagement with the locals would benefit all parties.

The foreign chambers also urged the Government to open our borders so that business travel can resume.

In this regard, the foreign chambers have a duty to push their respective governments to establish bilateral arrangements with Singapore.

Singapore should open its borders only in a safe manner, balanced against health and safety concerns.

The transmission rate is low here, but that does not mean we can afford to let our guard down.

Albert Ng Ya Ken