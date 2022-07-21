Enthralled by local band's commanding performance

On Friday, I attended a performance by local alt-rock band Coming Up Roses at the Esplanade Annexe Studio. It was their last live gig here before they embark on a career in Britain.

What a commanding performance it was. Watching the quartet belt out their oeuvre as only they can, I was enthralled by the lilting vocals and chiming guitars, and experienced frisson that I seldom feel in performances nowadays.

Coming Up Roses obviously work very hard at their craft. I never thought I would use the word "polished" to describe an indie band, but they are the epitome of it.

They were also humble enough to give credit for much of their success to the Baybeats music festival and Mr Leonard Soosay, owner of Snakeweed Studios, who produced their tracks.

I wish Coming Up Roses all the best as they pursue their dream and do us proud the world over.

Colin Lim