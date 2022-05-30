Change the way people think about appreciating art

Recently, I have been disheartened to see many teenagers visiting local museums just to snap photos to post on social media.

They seem to treat a visit to an art exhibition as more of a photo shoot than a genuine and meaningful appreciation of the beauty of art.

Art encompasses many forms, including sculptures, models, sketches, paintings and, in more recent times, digital art.

What many are not aware of is that art appreciation has many benefits such as stimulating creative thinking.

To tackle this issue of people visiting museums just to show off on social media, museums could consider new ways to showcase work that change people's mindsets on appreciating art.

The National Gallery Singapore did a good job of this with its recent programme, Gallery Of Secrets: The Lost Lily. Incorporating the thrills of a treasure hunt, puzzles and important paintings, it let participants experience a whole other style of art appreciation, all while staying digital.

Schools can also do more to promote art by exposing students to a greater range of art forms.

Considering the hustle and bustle of modern city life, I hope we can all devote a little time to engage in the appreciation of art.

Jadyn Choo Jia En, 16

Secondary 4 student