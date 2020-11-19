Mum was carried down and up when lift didn't work

My family and I would like to extend our appreciation to Mr Ong Eng Huat of Holland-Bukit Panjang Town Council and supervisor Haviv and his team from LS 2 Services for their help.

My wheelchair-using mother had medical appointments during the time the lift at her block was shut down for maintenance. Mr Ong arranged for his colleagues to carry my mother in her wheelchair down from the third floor and back up after her appointments.

My mother is overweight and it was no easy task. We are grateful and touched by their act.

Having lived in Toh Yi estate for the past 32 years, I have noticed that the workers go beyond their basic duty of keeping the estate clean, including helping me to carry stuff to the bin centre.

Helen Koh Lay Sim