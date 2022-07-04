Much to be gained from letting the young start part-time work early

On Saturday, at my friends' launch of their new private lounge, I became a waitress, amateur sommelier, barista assistant and dishwasher for nine hours.

I didn't know what to gift them since they didn't want perishables or monetary items; so I thought I would clear out my schedule, and gift my time and assistance in this severely manpower-lacking industry.

Would I do it again? Yes, for friends and for fun.

Would I do it full-time? I'm not too sure.

It was beautiful to see my friends' food and beverage (F&B) dream take flight, but the likelihood of it being hindered because of the lack of workers is disheartening. Not just for them, but also for many F&B businesses around.

I believe there is some truth in the industry's common complaints such as the difficulty of getting foreign labour and Singaporeans not willing to sweat it out.

Parents want the best for their children, and the majority of them would not allow their children to sweat it out and do part-time shifts while studying because it is "not a productive use" of their time. But in many of these cases, their children are spending a lot of their time on social media anyway.

My take is that young people who are allowed to work part-time at an early age would understand the value of money and how their parents earn it to support the family, and learn how to earn their keep.

They would also learn how to handle hardships in life and gain skills not taught in textbooks.

They would grow their EQ (emotional quotient) in interacting with difficult customers and managers.

Parents should allow their children to experience working part-time at a young age during school breaks. Not only are you helping the industries that need manpower (and the young ones are full of energy and creative ideas), but you also help your young ones elevate their EQ and street-smartness beyond textbooks.

Amelia Firanescu-Chua