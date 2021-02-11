Much stronger as a result of nurses' care

I recently sustained a traumatic fracture of my arm and wrist and was warded in Tan Tock Seng Hospital. I was very saddened by my unfortunate accident.

Thankfully, I met two nurses - senior assistant nurse Kala and Institute of Mental Health-sponsored student nurse Durga from Nanyang Polytechnic - who gave me confidence and encouragement.

At one point, I refused a blood transfusion but Ms Durga explained the significance of the procedure to me.

When I was about to be discharged from hospital, Ms Durga showed me how to care for my arm and taught me how to manage my everyday routine.

While waiting for my family member to pick me up, she helped me pack my things, and even offered to accompany me to the taxi stand.

I felt much stronger and deeply appreciate their service.

I wish them the best in their careers. It is very difficult being a nurse, but they are excellent at it.

Jocelyn Lim Jing Hui