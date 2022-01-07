Environmental milestones to be showcased

We thank Mr Andrew Seow for remembering our ministry's 50th anniversary and his kind words on the ministry's work (Celebrate Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment's accomplishments over past 50 years, Jan 4).

Singapore has indeed come a long way since the inception of the ministry in 1972. We were one of the first countries in the world to form a ministry of the environment to tackle issues such as pollution control, sewerage, drainage and environmental health.

Even before sustainable development became a global concern, Singapore sought to balance environmental protection with economic growth and social inclusion.

The Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment will be commemorating our 50th anniversary this year with a series of activities to showcase our environmental milestones.

We look forward to celebrating not only with past and present staff but also with our partners from the people, private and public sectors, and the generations of Singaporeans who have been part of our sustainable development journey over the last five decades.

More details will be released in due course.

Selina Lim

Director, Communications and 3P Partnership Division

Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment