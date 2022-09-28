Revisit cheaper LRT option

The MRT system has been expanding since 1986. However, I was taken aback by the high cost involved in constructing new MRT lines.

Perhaps Singapore should revisit the option of constructing more light rail transit (LRT) lines to complement MRT lines and improve connectivity at a lower cost.

The three existing LRT lines in Sengkang, Punggol and Bukit Panjang have been very effective and convenient for commuters, who can transfer seamlessly to MRT stations.

Another issue is the long distance between different MRT lines at some interchanges. People with mobility issues may find it tiring to walk from one line to another.

I suggest installing more travellators or providing commuters with coin-operated wheelchairs.

Lim Chong Leong