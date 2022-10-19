MRT

A young person may have good reason to need priority seat

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Mr Roger Poh's suggestions on how to deter able-bodied MRT commuters from occupying priority seats are worth considering, but not all of them are practical (People ignore sign and occupy priority seats on MRT, Oct 17).

I disagree with his idea of enacting a law to penalise commuters who occupy the priority seats because there are enforcement issues that may arise, such as in the case of a young person who needs a seat due to a health or mobility problem.

It may be difficult to ascertain if a young person is deserving of a priority seat.

Students and young adults have often offered me the priority seat on most of my MRT trips, and I reciprocate their kindness by thanking them loudly enough to be heard by other commuters.

With about 2.1 million passengers a day travelling on the MRT in Singapore, there will be the occasional squabble about priority seats.

Above all, we must not create a society that relies on rules to do things we ought to do out of graciousness.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 19, 2022, with the headline A young person may have good reason to need priority seat. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top