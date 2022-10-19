A young person may have good reason to need priority seat

Mr Roger Poh's suggestions on how to deter able-bodied MRT commuters from occupying priority seats are worth considering, but not all of them are practical (People ignore sign and occupy priority seats on MRT, Oct 17).
I disagree with his idea of enacting a law to penalise commuters who occupy the priority seats because there are enforcement issues that may arise, such as in the case of a young person who needs a seat due to a health or mobility problem.
It may be difficult to ascertain if a young person is deserving of a priority seat.
Students and young adults have often offered me the priority seat on most of my MRT trips, and I reciprocate their kindness by thanking them loudly enough to be heard by other commuters.
With about 2.1 million passengers a day travelling on the MRT in Singapore, there will be the occasional squabble about priority seats.
Above all, we must not create a society that relies on rules to do things we ought to do out of graciousness.
Jeffrey Law Lee Beng