A young person may have good reason to need priority seat

Mr Roger Poh's suggestions on how to deter able-bodied MRT commuters from occupying priority seats are worth considering, but not all of them are practical (People ignore sign and occupy priority seats on MRT, Oct 17).

I disagree with his idea of enacting a law to penalise commuters who occupy the priority seats because there are enforcement issues that may arise, such as in the case of a young person who needs a seat due to a health or mobility problem.

It may be difficult to ascertain if a young person is deserving of a priority seat.

Students and young adults have often offered me the priority seat on most of my MRT trips, and I reciprocate their kindness by thanking them loudly enough to be heard by other commuters.

With about 2.1 million passengers a day travelling on the MRT in Singapore, there will be the occasional squabble about priority seats.

Above all, we must not create a society that relies on rules to do things we ought to do out of graciousness.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng