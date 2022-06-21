Rope in grassroots leaders to help inspect homes

Recently, the number of dengue cases in my estate increased rapidly. This information can be found on apps such as myENV and OneService or on the National Environment Agency (NEA) website, but most of the residents I spoke to were not aware of it.

It was reported that an NEA inspection officer typically checks about 30 to 40 homes a day (Dengue on the rise: What to expect when NEA knocks on your door for an inspection, June 16).

I suggest that NEA train grassroots leaders to do such inspections to boost detection efforts. Residents would be more familiar with grassroots leaders and be more willing to open their doors. More inspections could also be carried out in the evening, when more residents would have returned home from work.

Residents need to be made more aware of possible hiding areas for mosquitoes such as under the sink and where there are plants, especially overgrown ones.

Residents should be advised to trim their plants neatly and avoid creating a mini forest outside their homes that could turn into a haven for mosquitoes, as shown in this photo above, taken at a Dover Road block last week.

People also need to know that keeping infected persons free from mosquito bites can prevent dengue from spreading. They can apply repellent or stay in an air-conditioned room as much as possible to break the chain of transmission.

Candice Yeo Chay Hoon