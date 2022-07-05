Alert agencies to fix crumpled banners

We thank Forum writer Jairam Amrith for his feedback (Banners allow water to collect, June 29).

The National Environment Agency has replaced the banner in question, and will continue to ensure that our banners are properly secured and displayed.

We agree with the writer that banners should be installed properly, and appeal to all organisations that put up banners to ensure this.

Members of the public who come across any banner that is crumpled should alert the relevant organisation behind the banner to fix it.

With the ongoing high number of dengue cases and the current peak dengue season, we must stay vigilant and not let our guard down.

It has become even more important for all to do their part to ensure good housekeeping, and remove stagnant water from potential mosquito breeding habitats, to prevent mosquito breeding.

We will continue to work closely with all stakeholders to ensure that mosquito prevention measures are in place, to protect ourselves and our loved ones.

Tony Teo

Group Director

Environmental Public Health Operations

National Environment Agency