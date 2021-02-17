More work needed to address transport gaps

The Handicaps Welfare Association foresaw the need for accessible transport in the 1980s, and was the first in Singapore to start a dedicated transport service for persons with disabilities (Users of motorised wheelchairs seek more transport help, Feb 15).

Over the past 40 years, we have been providing accessible transport services to meet the various transport needs of people with physical disabilities, such as for medical, dialysis, education, employment and social purposes.

We are heartened that, together with the increased accessibility of public transportation, private companies are also keen to extend their transport services to meet the needs of persons with disabilities.

As reported, motorised wheelchair users are often unable to take taxis or private-hire vehicles, resulting in them having to make arrangements with the limited number of wheelchair accessible transport providers well in advance.

Hence, it is a major challenge for persons with disabilities to arrange accessible transport for social and recreational purposes, which may extend beyond office hours.

Hopefully, the gaps in meeting the demand for accessible transport can be addressed together with enterprises such as Grab and taxi companies.

Subrata Banerjee

Executive Director

Handicaps Welfare Association