More time needed for replies to complex queries

We refer to Ms Tan Chor Hoon's letter "15-day window for response from Iras seems long" (April 13).

Upon receiving a written tax query, the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (Iras) aims to reply to general queries within three to five working days. For more complex queries, we may need up to 15 working days.

Taxpayers will be informed if more time is needed to assess their query.

Alternatively, taxpayers can contact Iras for assistance on personal tax matters through our online chat on weekdays, available from 8am to 5pm, or call 1800-356-8300.

We have since contacted Ms Tan and attended to her request.

Kelly Wee

Director (Corporate Communications)

Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore