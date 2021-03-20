More than an hour's wait from time of appointment

I recently went to Changi General Hospital for an appointment at the dermatology clinic.

I arrived at 10.03am for a 10.10am appointment.

I ended up seeing a doctor around 11.20am and overheard a doctor saying that I was the last patient, despite my early arrival.

My mother, who went to the hospital for physiotherapy on another day, saw the doctor around 11.45am. Her appointment was for 10am.

I know this issue of patients having to wait has been brought up before.

But I feel the appointment system used by the hospital should better space patients out, instead of squeezing too many patients into the first few hours and making them wait.

In my case, I could have arrived an hour later instead.

Chen Zaiwei