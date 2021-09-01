More sensitivity, respect needed in social dealings

If one understands Chinese privilege to mean undeserved benefits given by racially biased governance, then there isn't such here ('Baseless' to claim there is Chinese privilege in S'pore: PM, Aug 30).

There is no economic, housing, schooling or other major social policy benefiting the Chinese at the expense of the other races.

We need to guard against the use of the term Chinese privilege on social media platforms to sow discord among the races.

Yet, while there is no systemic racism here, it can be said that the predominant number of Chinese here may empower them to use their language and culture to express privilege in other ways without being called out for it.

Incidents of people and companies not willing to employ those who cannot speak their native language or not renting homes to people of different colour or creed are quite common.

Chinese privilege can happen subconsciously, but this does not excuse us.

However, accusers need not be aggressive in pursuing the righting of a wrong, and the accused need not be too self-defensive as blaming the other party does not resolve things either.

Perhaps we already have far less discrimination against minorities here, but because reactivity can be heightened since we live cheek by jowl, we all still need more introspection and respect in social dealings.

Prick our skin and though we all bleed similarly, and have been imbued with the national aspiration of racial equality, we are all different and we need constant reminders to be considerate of others' sensitivities.

Yik Keng Yeong (Dr)