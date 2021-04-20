More needs to be done to educate people on EV etiquette

The Government has set a target date of 2040 to phase out internal combustion engine vehicles.

From the infrastructure point, there have been encouraging measures from the Government to give better electric vehicle (EV) rebates and install more charging points. These are all laudable steps towards getting to the 2040 target.

However, there may be a need to look at having deterrent measures against errant drivers and to discourage bad EV-charging social etiquette.

I would like to share some experiences as a driver of an EV.

It is not uncommon to see hybrid cars taking up EV charging spots.

Some drivers may mistakenly think their hybrid cars qualify as electric cars.

At petrol kiosks offering EV charging, some petrol car owners can be seen parking their cars in a way that blocks entry to EV charging spots.

There are also petrol car owners who blatantly park their cars at EV charging spots, thereby preventing EV owners from charging their cars.

I was at Great World mall on Saturday and the two EV spots were taken up by petrol cars.

The mall staff were helpful in issuing public announcements to ask the car owners to remove their cars, and to have security guards attach notice letters on the cars.

Some malls use punitive measures to discourage petrol car owners from taking up EV charging spots.

I have seen a petrol car wheel-clamped and its owner fined $300 for parking at an EV spot at Marina Bay Sands.

From social etiquette to warnings and punitive measures taken by different malls and charging point owners, we have some way to go before the wider car community catches up to the culture of integrating EVs.

I would like to encourage the Land Transport Authority and other authorities to look into this.

Perhaps some laws could be enacted to protect the interests of EV drivers.

An app could be built to report car drivers who take up EV charging spots, similar to the one used to report errant riders of personal mobility devices.

As the EV community is starting to grow, let us do what we can to make this transition journey towards the 2040 target a better one.

Ng Lee Meng