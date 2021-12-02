More info soon on how checks are done

We thank Ms Faye Lim Minli for her letter "Parents not clearly informed of check on private body parts at pupils' health screening" (Nov 27).

The Health Promotion Board's (HPB) School Health Service conducts annual medical checks for students in schools to detect health issues early for further assessment. For Primary 1 male pupils, the medical screening includes a check of the scrotum to detect undescended testes, which left untreated may lead to increased risks of subsequent infertility or cancer.

We have taken on board Ms Lim's feedback to HPB in April. Since May, HPB doctors and nurses have been conducting briefings for all Primary 1 male pupils before the examination is performed.

Should any child not feel comfortable with the check, doctors will contact their parent or guardian and offer them a choice to either decline screening or accompany their child to the Student Health Centre for the examination instead.

We are also in the process of providing more information to parents and guardians on how health checks for undescended testes are done by the school health team.

This information will be included in the e-letter to parents sent out annually in December, as well as on HealthHub.

HPB will continue to work closely with parents on their children's health and early detection of health issues.

Chow Khuan Yew (Dr)

Senior Deputy Director,

School Health Service

Health Promotion Board