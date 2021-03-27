More guests, but hard to enforce pre-event testing

I appreciate the authorities allowing wedding receptions to have 250 attendees (including the wedding couple and excluding vendors) instead of 100.

But requiring pre-event testing for all unvaccinated attendees is a big challenge (More can attend weddings, live performances and pilot events with pre-event Covid-19 testing, March 24).

It will be an uphill task to make sure all guests undergo pre-event testing, and to enforce this.

It is almost like the authorities have given in to public requests to allow more attendees, but it is likely that most people holding wedding receptions will still stick to the previous limit of 100.

As mentioned in the article, the guests have to be segregated in zones of up to 50 attendees each, which I feel is a sufficient measure, without the need for pre-event testing.

I hope that the authorities can review the pre-event testing requirement.

Kumar Pillay Thangavalu