More details needed in daily reports

I hope the Ministry of Health's daily Covid-19 reports will provide more details on each death and not mere numbers.

For example, did the infection take place in a public place? Was there a pattern in terms of where and when the patients were infected?

Was the death due to a delay in getting the person treated or sent to hospital?

Was the death an imported or community case? If imported, from which country? If it was a community infection, was it due to infection from family members?

The daily reports should go beyond numbers and provide more information so as to give better context and minimise confusion.

Lock Chee Wee