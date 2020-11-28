Forum: More codes at entrance, exit points at airport terminals

We thank Mr Victor Lye for his feedback (Large crowds and relaxed measures at Terminal 3, Nov 26).

The safe entry arrangement at Changi Airport is similar to other transport nodes in Singapore, such as MRT stations and bus interchanges, where SafeEntry QR codes are placed at entrances.

In addition, there are SafeEntry codes at individual outlets and activity areas within the airport where dwell times are higher.

Temperature taking is also required before entry into restaurants and supermarkets.

Visitors are encouraged to scan the SafeEntry QR code when they enter, and to do so again when they leave, as this will help with contact tracing, should the need arise. To ease this process, we have added more codes at entrance and exit points at the terminals. We also encourage our guests to pre-book their slots for the various play activities on the iChangi app. This reduces waiting time for participants and better ensures safe distancing in the event areas.

At all Changi Festive Village activity sites in the airport, we also have SafeEntry points and temperature taking as part of safe management measures. There are airport operations staff on patrol to ensure segregated queues with social distancing and to remind visitors to keep a minimum 1m distance from one another.

They will manage and disperse crowds when required.

We will be stepping up patrols during peak periods.

We are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all our guests, as they visit the airport to enjoy the many delightful and fun experiences we have for them during this holiday season.

Ling Ming Koon

Senior Vice-President

Airport Operations

Changi Airport Group